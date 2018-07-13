Estranged pair await court ruling on whether Islamic ceremony was legal marriage

An estranged couple who took part in an Islamic wedding ceremony in a London restaurant are waiting for a High Court judge to decide whether they were validly married under English law.

Solicitor Nasreen Akhter says her 1998 “Islamic faith marriage” to Mohammed Shabaz Khan constitutes a valid marriage and wants a divorce.

Mr Khan, who was involved in a property business, disagrees and wants to stop Ms Akhter staging any fight over money in a London court.

Lawyers say the case could have implications.

Mr Justice Williams has finished analysing evidence and legal argument at a trial in the Family Division of the High Court in London.

He said he would announced his decision at a later date.