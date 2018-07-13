Fatal stabbing victim, 86, named as investigations continue

The first picture of an 86-year-old woman found fatally stabbed at her terraced home has been released by police as a murder investigation continues. Riasat Bi was discovered by officers responding to a multiple stabbing at Aubrey Road, in the Small Heath area of Birmingham, on Thursday. In a statement, West Midlands Police said her family had asked for privacy to grieve as detectives continue their investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

A 20-year-old man, arrested on Friday morning in Stoke-on-Trent on suspicion of Ms Bi’s murder, remains in hospital where he is receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. The force said an 18-year-old man, who was found with multiple stab wounds at the murder scene in Small Heath, Birmingham, on Thursday, remains in a critical but stable condition. Officers were called to the property, in a residential street, where another victim suffered a minor injury, shortly after 11am. A police spokesman said the arrested man would be questioned once he is discharged from hospital.

A police van at a property in Aubrey Road, Small Heath, Birmingham, following the death of an 86-year-old woman Credit: Matthew Cooper/PA

Detective Inspector Harry Harrison said: “Our investigation is moving swiftly and, although we have made an arrest, we are still keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened yesterday. “This is a horrendous crime, made all the more shocking due to the age of the victim, and we are determined to bring her killer to justice. “We have specialist officers with her family as they try to come to terms with the devastating events of yesterday.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.