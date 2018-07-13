Former Blue Peter star Richard Bacon in medically induced coma

Richard Bacon is in a medically induced coma days after the broadcaster posted an image of himself in hospital.

The TV and radio presenter, 42, fell ill while travelling to Britain from the US, where he now lives, and was taken off the plane in a wheelchair.

Last week, he told his Twitter followers that he was in an A&E department on the NHS’s 70th birthday, joking: “I don’t like to miss a party.”

But now his sister Juliet has written on Instagram that the former Blue Peter presenter has been in an induced coma.

“This is my seventh day visiting my brother who’s been in an induced coma since last Thursday, just so grateful to the NHS x,” she wrote.