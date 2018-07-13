Giant drifting iceberg threatens Greenland village

An iceberg four miles long has begun threatening a village in Greenland after it broke off from a glacier.

There are fears that if the iceberg splits in two it could create a tsunami effect.

New York University professor David Holland, an expert in atmospheric and ocean science, said it is "the largest event we’ve seen in over a decade in Greenland".

A video of the incident was taken by his wife, Denise Holland of New York University’s environmental fluid dynamics laboratory.