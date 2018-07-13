Four of UK’s busiest airports failing over accessibility standards – report

The treatment of disabled passengers by four of the UK’s seven busiest airports is unacceptable, the aviation regulator has warned. Manchester was the only airport to receive a “poor” accessibility rating from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), while London Gatwick, London Stansted and Birmingham were told that they “need improvement”. Some passengers on incoming flights at Manchester were left waiting on planes for more than an hour before assistance arrived, the research found.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

“This is not an acceptable situation,” the CAA stated. Officials at London Gatwick, London Stansted and Birmingham failed to provide the regulator with sufficient information about the standard of service at their airports. London Heathrow, the UK’s busiest airport, was one of 26 airports classified as “good” or “very good” this year. It was among four rated “poor” in last year’s study.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.