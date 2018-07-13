Further strikes planned by Ryanair pilots

Ryanair passengers are set to face more disruption with two further pilot strikes due to take place later this month. The pilots’ union Forsa has announced two further 24 stoppages on July 20 and July 24. It comes after 30 flights were cancelled on Thursday affecting some 5,000 passengers after Ryanair pilots staged a strike over pay and their conditions of employment.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Their concerns include a dispute over seniority, as well as the procedures for allocation of base transfers, promotions and annual leave. The budget airline said that most of their customers impacted by the strike were offered alternative transport or refunds. The company’s management and Forsa held marathon talks on Wednesday in a bid to resolve the issues, but the talks broke down and the strike went ahead. Forsa said it was regrettable that Ryanair management had so far rejected the suggestion of third party assistance to break the deadlock. It said in a statement that while some common ground had been found in Wednesday’s talks, there was a failure to reach agreement on the terms of reference for a working group to look at the pilots’ issues. Ryanair said it remained available to resume talks.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.