Games expert condemns US gun violence with own take on Grand Theft Auto V

A games expert is using his own take on Grand Theft Auto V to highlight the extent of gun violence in the US.

Artist and activist Joseph DeLappe has produced a self-playing version of the game to mirror the number of gun deaths America has seen this year.

When it launched earlier in July, Elegy: GTA USA Gun Homicides depicted 7,293 killings – the gun death count since January 1, according to Prof DeLappe.