Host of stars set for semi-finals action at Wimbledon

Sir David Attenborough, American Vogue editor-in-chief Dame Anna Wintour and Bee Gees co-founder Sir Barry Gibb are among a host of stars in the Royal Box on men’s semi-final day at Wimbledon.

Comedian Michael McIntyre, astronaut Tim Peake, and Poldark star Aidan Turner are also expected to take a seat on Centre Court as the tennis tournament heats up on Friday.

They will be joined by actor Damian Lewis, Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney and adventurer Bear Grylls.