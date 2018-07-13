How could Trump’s trade comments impact British firms?

President Donald Trump has attacked Theresa May’s Brexit plan, saying it will scupper any potential trade deal with the US. Mr Trump’s comments come as he embarks on a visit across the UK, and shortly after the government published its plans for a future relationship with the EU.

So why are the President’s comments so divisive, and what do they mean for businesses?

Why does the UK want a trade deal with the US?

Signing new trade deals is seen as one of the key upsides from leaving the EU. The EU has agreements with several countries outside the bloc, but not with the US, making it one of the biggest trading partners that the UK could do a deal with.

A potential trade deal with the US would have benefits for businesses looking to export, and could lead to more regulatory co-operation in financial services. An agreement could also help smooth migration of highly-skilled workers.

Why are Mr Trump’s comments damaging for UK businesses?

In the short term, traders are worried that Mr Trump’s comments could destabilise Mrs May’s government and delay Brexit decision making. Sterling was knocked following Mr Trump’s comments, falling by 0.54% against the dollar to 1.313. “Trump’s words of no deal have confirmed the fears of Brexiteers and will have stoked the fire in the hard Brexit camp, making Theresa May’s future in charge look doubtful once more,” said Jasper Lawler, head of research at London Capital Group. “This fear was reflected in the pound as it dropped sharply in late night trading.”

Why would an EU trade deal scupper a deal with the US?

