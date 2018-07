Husband remanded after denying wife’s murder

A businessman accused of murdering his wife has pleaded not guilty to the charge during a videolink court appearance.

Gurpreet Singh, 42, will now face trial at Birmingham Crown Court in October accused of killing of 38-year-old Sarbjit Kaur.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene on February 16 this year after paramedics were called to her detached home in Rookery Lane, Penn, Wolverhampton.

A post-mortem examination determined she had died from asphyxiation.