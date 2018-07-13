Advertisement ITV Report 13 July 2018 at 6:51pm In Pictures: Thousands protest as Trump meets PM and Queen US President Donald Trump with Prime Minister Theresa May (Stefan Rousseau/PA) Photo: PA Wire/PA Images Thousands took to the streets in protest as US President Donald Trump held talks with Prime Minister Theresa May and met the Queen during the second day of his visit to the UK. First stop was Chequers, where Theresa May offered a warm welcome to the visiting president Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA Protesters in Butler’s Cross, close to the Prime Minister’s country residence Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA Not sure the real leaders got this close… Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA Talks at Chequers Credit: Jack Taylor/PA Donald Trump hailed Theresa May as an ‘incredible’ Prime Minister and said she was ‘doing a fantastic job’ after they emerged Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA Mr Trump insisted he ‘didn’t criticise’ the PM in an interview, and hit out at ‘fake news’ Credit: Jack Taylor/PA Meanwhile in London, First Lady Melania Trump joined Mrs May’s husband Philip for a game of bowls Credit: Luca Bruno/PA The Flotus took part in the game at the Royal Hospital, Chelsea Credit: Luca Bruno/PA But it wasn’t so peaceful elsewhere in the capital, with thousands taking to the streets Credit: Yui Mok/PA Just a small selection of the placards on show Credit: Victoria Jones/PA Not too flattering… Credit: Yui Mok/PA Demonstrators descended on Trafalgar Square Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA Protesters cool off Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn addressed protesters, arguing the UK should not be rolling out the red carpet for Donald Trump Credit: Victoria Jones/PA Protests were held around the country, including in Albert Square, Manchester Credit: Danny Lawson/PA The scene in George Square, Glasgow Credit: Lesley Martin/PA Protests in Belfast Credit: Rebecca Black/PA Away from the drama, Donald and Melania Trump visited Windsor Castle to meet the Queen Credit: Steve Parsons/PA The US national anthem was played Credit: Ben Stansall/PA The Potus joined Her Majesty to inspect a guard of honour Credit: Matt Dunham/PA And he was clearly impressed Credit: Matt Dunham/PA Last updated Fri 13 Jul 2018 Share Tweet Plus Reddit