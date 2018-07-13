Advertisement ITV Report 13 July 2018 at 8:06am In Pictures: Which previous presidents have met the Queen? The Queen meets Jimmy Carter at Buckingham Palace (PA) Photo: PA Wire/PA Images Donald Trump will be the 12th US president to meet the Queen when the pair have tea at Windsor Castle later on Friday. The Queen met Barack Obama and his wife Michelle at Windsor Castle in April 2016 Credit: John Stillwell/PA Her Majesty with George W Bush in June 2008 Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA With Bill Clinton in December 2000 Credit: John Stillwell/PA The Queen welcomed George Bush Snr in 1989 Credit: Martin Keene/PA Riding with Ronald Reagan in 1982 Credit: Ron Bell/PA Jimmy Carter was one of six world leaders who was a guest at a State Dinner in 1977 Credit: PA The Queen with Gerald Ford during a visit to Washington in 1976 Credit: PA Richard Nixon came over in October 1970 Credit: PA The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh welcomed John F Kennedy and his wife Jacqueline in June 1961 Credit: PA With Dwight D Eisenhower in summer 1959 Credit: PA Harry Truman with Princess Elizabeth in Washington in November 1951 Credit: PA Last updated Fri 13 Jul 2018 Share Tweet Plus Reddit