Jamie and Louise Redknapp agree ‘financial arrangements’ after divorce

Former footballer Jamie Redknapp and singer Louise Redknapp have reached an agreement over “financial arrangements” following divorce proceedings, a family court judge has been told.

Judge Sarah Gibbons approved a settlement at a hearing in the Central Family Court in London on Friday.

Lawyers announced the settlement to the judge.

Neither Mr Redknapp, 45, a former Liverpool and Tottenham midfielder, nor Mrs Redknapp, 43, a founding member of the band Eternal who reached the final of the BBC’s 2016 Strictly Come Dancing show, were at the hearing.