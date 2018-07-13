Man cautioned after incident in Salisbury city centre

A section of Castle Street was cordoned off while Wiltshire Police dealt with the incident.

The 33-year-old was taken to hospital last night after being found in Castle Street, near Zizzi restaurant where Sergei and Yulia Skripal had lunch before they fell ill.

A man has received a caution after being arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly in Salisbury city centre.

The man, of no fixed abode, was taken to hospital and a test for the nerve agent Novichok proved negative.

A force spokesman said: “We understand that our initial response to the incident may have looked alarming, but we hope you appreciate why we needed to take this highly precautionary measure.

“We would like to reiterate, this is not connected to the ongoing major incident in Amesbury and Salisbury.

“We would also like to thank members of the public for their ongoing patience and support.”

The Skripals ate at the Zizi’s shortly before they were found unconscious on a nearby bench on March 4 after being poisoned with Novichok.

Charlie Rowley, 45, remains seriously ill in hospital, and his partner Dawn Sturgess, 44, died after the pair collapsed at his home in Amesbury, on June 30, having been exposed to the nerve agent.