Man charged with hate crime over Puerto Rican shirt incident

A man captured on video chastising a woman in Chicago for wearing a shirt with the Puerto Rican flag on it has been charged with committing a hate crime. Timothy Trybus, 62, of Des Plaines, is charged with two counts of committing a hate crime in addition to misdemeanour counts of assault and disorderly conduct he already faced. In the video posted on social media and widely viewed, a man later identified by authorities as Trybus can be seen berating the woman on June 14 at Caldwell Woods.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

When the woman complains to a Cook County Forest Preserves officer that the man is harassing her and questioning her citizenship, the officer does not respond. Puerto Rico is a US commonwealth. The officer was put on desk duty while officials investigated. He resigned this week. In the wake of the incident, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle offered her apology to the woman and took the unusual step of calling Ricardo Rossello, the governor of Puerto Rico. Mr Rossello wanted the officer fired.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.