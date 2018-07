A man injured in a serious assault in Waterford last weekend has died.

The 27-year-old received a number of head injuries in the incident at the junction of John Street and The Manor at 3am on Saturday.

He died in Cork University Hospital on Friday.

A 25-year-old man was arrested last Sunday and later released pending a file being sent to prosecutors.

Gardai said their investigation was ongoing and appealed to witnesses to come forward.