Melania Trump continues to impress with her fashion choices during UK visit

Melania Trump has been putting on a masterclass in first lady fashion during the US presidential visit to the UK.

Mrs Trump visited the Royal Chelsea Hospital with Philip May while Donald Trump travelled to the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst to meet Theresa May.

Greeted by the Prime Minister’s husband at the hospital, she wore a knee-length fit and flare dress with wide coloured stripes, by Victoria Beckham, paired with nude Christian Louboutin high heels.