New Health Secretary Hancock urged to ‘grasp social care challenge’

NHS leaders have written to new Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock urging him to “grasp the social care challenge”. The letter calls for a joint plan that covers both health and social care, and for the Government to publish its green paper on social care as soon as possible. The letter, titled “leading the health and care system”, is signed by Niall Dickson, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, which represents organisations across the healthcare system, and its chairman Stephen Dorrell, a former Conservative health secretary.

The letter says: “We do not need an NHS plan, we need a health and care plan. “The current system is fragmented, but can be united behind a set of common priorities. “We hope you will grasp the social care challenge – this will mean publishing the promised Social Care Green Paper soon, with realistic options that will address the current and future funding challenge. “The case for short-term funding to lift the immediate pressures on social care is also overwhelming.”

