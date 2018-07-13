‘New IRA’ and dissident groups blamed for Londonderry violence

Northern Ireland’s police chief has blamed the so-called “New IRA” as the primary dissident republican group orchestrating rioting and murder bids on his officers in Londonderry. George Hamilton said members of other violent extremist dissident organisations were also involved in fomenting six successive nights of violence in Derry’s Bogside. In the latest bout of unrest, two explosive devices were hurled at officers on Thursday night, with 74 petrol bombs also thrown. Police have said it was a “miracle” no officers were injured. Three men were arrested, one on suspicion of attempted murder. Riot police fired four baton rounds during the disturbances in the republican neighbourhood. Many of those engaging in the violence are youths, some not even in their teens.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

A community rally is being held in Derry on Friday evening to give people from both sides of the community divide an opportunity to demonstrate their collective opposition to the disorder. After being briefed by local commanders in Derry, Mr Hamilton warned that if the violence continued it was “only a matter of time” before someone was killed. “We believe violent dissident republican groups are behind this, they will use whatever excuse they can to bring about unrest and to have young people involve themselves in violence against the police,” he said. “We believe there are members of a variety of dissident groupings in this disorder – the so-called New IRA is probably the primary grouping behind this disorder and behind these threats to police and these murderous attacks on police. “If this continues, it’s only a matter of time before a police officer or a child or young person involved in this violence gets very seriously injured or worse.” The latest night of disorder flared after the city hosted Twelfth of July Orange Order parades. Members of the public were also targeted in the violence. At one point, a hooded rioter hurled a petrol bomb at the windscreen of a van passing through the Bogside from point blank range. The majority of the missiles were aimed at police stationed on the historic city walls overlooking the Bogside and on Fahan Street leading to the city centre. Large groups of hooded teenagers lined the streets of the Bogside from 9pm, carrying petrol bombs in shopping bags before starting a makeshift bonfire at the bottom of a busy flyover, in an apparent attempt to goad police into the area.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.