Pair jailed after claiming £125,000 by posing as Grenfell victims

Two illegal immigrants who claimed more than £100,000 of support meant for Grenfell Tower fire survivors in a “parasitic fraud” have been jailed, police said.

Elaine Douglas and Tommy Brooks, who are Jamaican nationals, were put up in hotels for almost a year before staff at the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea (RBKC) realised the flat they claimed to live in on the 19th floor of the tower did not exist.

The pair falsely claimed hotel accommodation and used pre-paid credit cards by posing as victims of the deadly blaze.

They also tried to take advantage of a scheme allowing residents of the tower leave to remain in the country for at least five years in case fears over immigration status prevented victims coming forward.

Douglas, 51, was jailed for a total of three years at Isleworth Crown Court, the Metropolitan Police said.

Brooks, 52, received a sentence of three years and three months at the same court.

The force quoted the judge who passed sentence as saying: “This was a parasitic fraud in the wake of a human catastrophe.”

Seventy-two people died as a result of the high-rise blaze on June 14 last year.