Pakistan’s former PM returns to face jail term

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is facing a 10-year jail term on corruption charges on his return to Pakistan.

Sharif is due to arrive in Lahore from London alongside his daughter Mariam, who was sentenced to seven years in prison.

The two were in the UK capital visiting Sharif’s unwell wife when a Pakistani court convicted them of corruption and sent them to prison.

Sharif’s son-in-law is currently serving his one-year prison sentence on the same charge, which stems from the purchase of luxury apartments in the UK that the court said were bought with illegally obtained money.

Sharif is expected to appeal his conviction and seek bail.