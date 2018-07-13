Physical storms brewing for Donald Trump’s visit to Chequers

Donald Trump, having started his UK visit by brewing a political tempest, could face thunder, lightning and heavy rain as a physical storm brews. After savaging Theresa May’s Brexit plans and praising her rival Boris Johnson’s leadership abilities, the US President will visit Sandhurst and Chequers with the Prime Minister on Friday. The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms over much of the south, which could bring up to 1.2in (30mm) of rain while temperatures hit 28C (82.4F).

Met Office forecaster Sarah Kent confirmed the patchy showers could hit the military academy in Camberley and the Prime Minister’s Buckinghamshire retreat, giving a description sounding somewhat like the presidential visit itself. “They’re going to be generated by the rising temperatures through the day,” she said. “So it’s a little bit like putting a pan on the oven where you turn the heat up and you know it’s going to start bubbling but you don’t know where those first bubbles are going to appear.”

WEATHER Thunderstorms Credit: PA Graphics

Mr Trump, and the protesters who will march through London in opposition to him, could be spared by the erratic nature of the storms, however. “They will be very hit-and-miss but you will certainly know about them if you are underneath one,” Ms Kent added.

US President Donald Trump said Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit plan could ‘kill’ any UK-US trade deal Credit: Will Oliver/PA