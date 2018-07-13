Poundworld closures: Is your local branch affected?

Poundworld is to shut a further 80 stores following its collapse last month, resulting in 1,024 job losses at the collapsed discount retailer.

The latest closures come as administrators struggle to sell the business which had been operating with 335 stores and around 5,100 staff before it went bust last month.

Deloitte, the company overseeing the process, said the closures will not affect a potential deal for the remaining business and say discussions with interested parties "will continue to progress".

The 80 stores will all close over the weekend of July 20-22 - It will leave Poundworld with just 230 open branches.

Here is a full list of the locations to be closed and the number of staff to be made redundant at each site: