- ITV Report
-
Poundworld closures: Is your local branch affected?
Poundworld is to shut a further 80 stores following its collapse last month, resulting in 1,024 job losses at the collapsed discount retailer.
The latest closures come as administrators struggle to sell the business which had been operating with 335 stores and around 5,100 staff before it went bust last month.
Deloitte, the company overseeing the process, said the closures will not affect a potential deal for the remaining business and say discussions with interested parties "will continue to progress".
The 80 stores will all close over the weekend of July 20-22 - It will leave Poundworld with just 230 open branches.
Here is a full list of the locations to be closed and the number of staff to be made redundant at each site:
- Aberdeen 14
- Banbury (Castle Quay Shopping Centre) 16
- Banbury (Banbury Cross Retail Park) 13
- Bexleyheath 17
- Birkenhead 8
- Blackburn 13
- Bloxwich 13
- Blyth Bargain Buys 9
- Bolton 7
- Bolton Breightmet 15
- Bootle 11
- Bradford (Forster Square) 23
- Bradford (Darley Street) 24
- Bristol (Avon Meads) 12
- Bristol (Channons Hill Retail Park) 14
- Bude 6
- Burton Upon Trent 10
- Canterbury 15
- Cardiff 14
- Chelmsford 16
- Chester 14
- Corby 13
- Coventry (Gallagher Retail Park) 20
- Coventry (Lower Precinct) 14
- Cramlington 15
- Dagenham 8
- Darlington 13
- Dewsbury 7
- Fleet 8
- Fulham 13
- Gateshead 14
- Glasgow 12
- Gloucester 15
- Greenock 12
- Grimsby 10
- Harlow 14
- Harrogate 17
- Havant 9
- Hinckley 10
- Huddersfield (New Street) 11
- Huddersfield (Piazza Centre) 6
- Inverness 12
- Jarrow 10
- Kings Lynn 26
- Kirkby 6
- Leeds Crown Point 11
- Leeds Kirkgate 13
- Leeds Kirkstall Rd 12
- Leicester 11
- Leicester Bargain Buys 7
- Liverpool 15
- Livingston 16
- Llanelli 13
- Llantrissant 11
- London Archway 17
- Manchester 11
- Merry Hill 15
- Merthyr Tydfil 13
- Middlesbrough 12
- Northampton 13
- Norwich 10
- Nottingham 16
- Portsmouth 18
- Rotherham 15
- Seacroft (Leeds) 10
- Selby 7
- Sheffield 12
- Shepherds Bush 19
- Shrewsbury (Meole Brace Retail Park) 18
- Shrewsbury (Pride Hill Shopping Centre) 10
- Slough 12
- South Shields 12
- Southport 7
- St Albans 16
- Stocksbridge 10
- Sunderland 17
- Sutton 10
- Swinton 7
- Watford 12
- Wood Green 17