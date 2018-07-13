Protesters tell Trump: Bolt ya rocket and make Scotland great again

Thousands of people have gathered in Glasgow’s George Square to protest against Donald Trump’s visit as he prepares to fly to Scotland. Among the placards carried by campaigners were messages against the US president’s policies including “Give the weans Irn Bru not iron cages” while others urged him to go home, with signs saying “Bolt ya rocket and make Scotland great again”. The protest took place before the controversial president had even touched down in Scotland. Mr Trump is due to fly into Prestwick Airport for the private Scottish leg of his UK visit later on Friday. But Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard called on the billionaire tycoon to “rethink your whole political approach”. Speaking as he joined the crowds in Glasgow city centre, Mr Leonard said the cross-party, multi-faith demonstration would give people a voice.

One of the protestors in Galsgow’s George Square Credit: Lesley martin/PA

“Today I think there’s a carnival atmosphere. There will be music, poetry and also serious political speeches,” he said. “Lots of people will have a voice to show why they are protesting against Donald Trump’s visit.” He added: ”My message to Trump is to think again about racism, think again about your misogyny, think again about your Islamophobia, think again about climate change, think again about trade unions and workers’ rights. “Rethink your whole political approach and then there might be some possibility of there being some meaningful dialogue.”

Scottish Greens co-convener Patrick Harvie said it was important to show Scotland as an ally of those against the US leader. He said: “People want to stand here not just in revulsion at his attitudes but in solidarity with those in the US whose lives he puts at risk. “We want to say our special relationship is with them, the people in the US, not with this vile bully in the White House. “I don’t think anything will immediately make a change to Donald Trump. He’s such delusional, arrogant, vain person. He’s entirely made of ego. “But what this can make a difference to is the people in the US who are organising against him.”

