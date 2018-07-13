'Trump: Well below par': Greenpeace protest at Turnberry golf resort among demonstrations in Scotland

Trump arrives at Glasgow Prestwick Airport; and right, a protester flies over his golf course.

A lone Greenpeace protester - armed with a paramotor and a flag reading 'Trump: Well Below Par' - flew over Donald Trump's Turnberry golf resort on Friday evening, marking an end to a tumultuous day in the US president's tour of the UK. Tens of thousands of people took to the streets up and down the country in protest at his visit - including thousands of Scots who gathered in Glasgow’s George Square, waving signs with messages such as “Give the weans Irn Bru not iron cages”. The day began with Mr Trump slamming Theresa May's Brexit plans on the front page of a national newspaper. After backtracking on his comments and heaping praise on the Prime Minister in a joint press conference, he went on to meet the Queen - before jetting off north of the border. Hundreds of people had gathered at a viewing area there looked on as the President and First Lady disembarked from the plane and were greeted, briefly, by Scottish Secretary David Mundell.

After they entered the hotel, the Greenpeace UK protester flew over the course, circling above the building before disappearing. Earlier in the evening, demonstrators had packed George Square, with SNP deputy leader Keith Brown declaring that the rally “tells the world what Scotland thinks of the US president” - whose mother was born on the Hebridean Isle of Lewis. Mr Brown said: “This city and this country has got an extremely proud record of welcoming refugees and immigrants from all around the world, that’s one of the defining aspects of Scotland and difference between us and Donald Trump.” He told the crowd: “Let’s show Donald Trump what we think of his policies. “Let’s show what Scotland thinks of his immigration policies, of his anti-Muslim policies, of the way that he treats women. “And let’s show the world what Scotland thinks of Donald Trump.”

Donald Trump, Melania Trump and David Mundell Credit: Jane Barlow/PA

He went on to state that Nicola Sturgeon would not be meeting the US president as "she would tell him what she thinks, unlike Theresa May.” As the crowd booed Mr Brown said: “I don’t think Scotland likes Donald Trump very much.” Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard said the rally gave people “a voice to show why they are protesting against Donald Trump’s visit”. He said: ”My message to Trump is to think again about racism, think again about your misogyny, think again about your Islamophobia, think again about climate change, think again about trade unions and workers’ rights. “Rethink your whole political approach and then there might be some possibility of there being some meaningful dialogue.”

Demonstrators gather in George Square, Glasgow Credit: Lesley Martin/PA

Scottish Green co-convener Patrick Harvie also spoke out against Mr Trump, saying many felt “revulsion” towards him and branding him a "delusional, arrogant, vain person”. He added: “He’s entirely made of ego.” Other protests are planned for Scotland this weekend, as Mr Trump makes what has been described as a “private visit” to his Turnberry golf resort in Ayrshire. A national demonstration is to take place at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh on Saturday along with a Carnival of Resistance in the Meadows area of the capital. Campaigners will also gather outside the Trump International Golf Links in Balmedie, Aberdeenshire, on Saturday and it is predicted there could be further demonstrations at Trump Turnberry where the president is expected to play golf.

Deputy leader of the SNP Keith Brown speaks in George Square Credit: Lesley Martin/PA

The president’s son Eric Trump had spent Thursday at the Trump golf course in Aberdeenshire, and said he was looking forward to spending the weekend with his father. Mr Mundell said afterwards the US President told him he was “pleased to be here” and that the UK’s relationship with the US was “very important”. The Scottish Secretary said: “I was pleased to greet Mr Trump on behalf of the UK Government when he arrived in Scotland. The UK and the USA a have long and important relationship – we have close cultural ties, a strong economic partnership and the US is one of our most important security allies. “The president’s visit is an opportunity to strengthen those vital links. Mr Trump is passionate about his Scottish heritage, and I hope he enjoys his visit to Scotland.”