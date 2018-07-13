Richard Bacon still in medically induced coma but improving – spokesman

Richard Bacon is “improving all the time” but is still in a medically induced coma, a spokesman for the TV and radio presenter has said. Bacon, 42, fell ill while travelling to Britain from the US, where he now lives, and was taken off the plane in a wheelchair. The spokesman told the Press Association: “Richard remains in a medically induced coma after falling ill last week but he is improving all the time and everyone is hopeful that he will recover quickly thanks to the incredible NHS treatment he is receiving. “This has been very difficult for everyone who loves Richard, all of whom appreciate the many messages of support which have been received, and there will be no further comment at this time.”

Richard Bacon tweet from hospital Credit: Richard Bacon/Twitter

Last week, the former Blue Peter presenter told his Twitter followers that he was in an A&E department on the NHS’s 70th birthday, joking: “I don’t like to miss a party.” But his sister Juliet later wrote on Instagram that he was in an induced coma. “This is my seventh day visiting my brother who’s been in an induced coma since last Thursday, just so grateful to the NHS x,” she wrote. Bacon tweeted last week: “Thank God I got ill in Britain (actually on the way to Britain, was taken off the plane in a wheelchair). “F*** all the ideology driven politicians who’ve messed up America’s healthcare system. Viva the NHS. Happy 70th.”

According to reports, he said in tweets that his condition appeared to be pneumonia. His mother Christine Bacon told the Mansfield Chad: “He was having a lot of oxygen ventilation… as well as lots of antibiotics. “They kept him like that for a week and we hadn’t left his side, at one point we really felt we might lose him.”

