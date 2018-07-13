- ITV Report
-
Scattered showers and sunny spells across England and Wales
There will be sunny spells and isolated showers to start but through the morning scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms will develop across England and Wales. It will bring sharp downpours in places throughout the afternoon and going into the evening.
East of England will escape showers and stay dry with warm sunshine.
It will be dry but cloudy across Northern Ireland while Scotland will see a mixture of sunshine and showers.
Top temperature 27 Celsius (81F).