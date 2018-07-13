See the homemade protest placards held aloft as Trump visits the UK

If US President Donald Trump was in any way confused about the crowds in London during his official visit, then the protesters carried a banner to set him straight.

“This is not a welcome parade,” read a large sign held by five women marching through Oxford Circus, with thousands following behind them.

If that wasn’t clear enough, other placards didn’t sugar-coat things either.

“We literally hate you” read one homemade sign alongside printed offerings of “Trump not welcome” and the poetic “DumpTrump”.

Here are some of the more creative signs from protesters and activists.

“We don’t like you at all + we certainly don’t agree with you on immigration”