See the homemade protest placards held aloft as Trump visits the UK

(Kirsty O’Connor/PA) Photo: PA Wire/PA Images

If US President Donald Trump was in any way confused about the crowds in London during his official visit, then the protesters carried a banner to set him straight.

“This is not a welcome parade,” read a large sign held by five women marching through Oxford Circus, with thousands following behind them.

If that wasn’t clear enough, other placards didn’t sugar-coat things either.

“We literally hate you” read one homemade sign alongside printed offerings of “Trump not welcome” and the poetic “DumpTrump”.

Here are some of the more creative signs from protesters and activists.

“We don’t like you at all + we certainly don’t agree with you on immigration”

Donald Trump visit to UK Credit: Matt Alexander/PA

Political artist Kaya Mar made this statement

Donald Trump visit to UK Credit: Yui Mok/PA

“We’ll have a bigger parade when they send you to jail”

Donald Trump visit to UK Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

“Girls just wanna have fun…damental rights”

Donald Trump visit to UK Credit: Yui Mok/PA

“‘I think they like me a lot’. We don’t”

Britain Trump Visit Credit: Tim Ireland/PA
Donald Trump visit to UK Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

“Overcomb Brexit”

Donald Trump visit to UK Credit: Yui Mok/PA

“You dirty rotter”

Donald Trump visit to UK Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA

This…

Donald Trump visit to UK Credit: Yui Mok/PA

“A swamp creature will never ‘drain the swamp'”

Britain Trump Visit Credit: Robert Stevens/AP

“We are not OK”

Britain Trump Visit Credit: Luca Bruno/AP

“Not even your wife likes you”

Donald Trump visit to UK Credit: Helen William/PA

“Not today Satan”

Donald Trump visit to UK Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA

“The statue of taking liberties”

Donald Trump visit to UK Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

“I’m less of a baby”

Donald Trump visit to UK Credit: Yui Mok/PA

“Feed him to the corgis”

Donald Trump visit to UK Credit: Yui Mok/PA

And the very British…

