Seven-year-old girl granted long term licence for medical cannabis

A young girl from Northern Ireland has been granted a long-term licence for the use of medicinal cannabis. Sophia Gibson, seven, from Newtownards, Co Down, has a genetic condition which causes what her family describe as “frequent and dangerous fits”. She has Dravet syndrome, a severe form of epilepsy. Her mother Danielle said cannabis oil relieves the symptoms of Sophia’s condition and could drastically reduce the number of seizures she endures.

Earlier this week Sophia was admitted to hospital after suffering a severe seizure. She was placed into a drug-induced coma in intensive care to recover. On Friday it was announced she has been granted the first long-term licence for the use of medical cannabis in the UK. The licence is for the use of Bedrocan whole plant medical cannabis oils, to be prescribed through the NHS by her doctors. The decision was made on the recommendation of a panel of medical experts set up by the Home Office earlier this year to look at cases where individuals have applied for a licence to use medicinal cannabis.

