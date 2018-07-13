Source of deadly Novichok found, detectives believe

Charlie Rowley (left) remains ill in hospital. His partner Dawn Sturgess (right) died.

Counter terrorism detectives believe they may have found the source of the deadly nerve agent Novichok which left one person dead and another seriously ill. Mother-of-three Dawn Sturgess, 44, and her partner Charlie Rowley, 45, were exposed to the substance last month. Ms Sturgess died, while Mr Rowley remains seriously ill in hospital. On Friday, New Scotland Yard revealed that searches of Mr Rowley’s home in Amesbury had turned up a small bottle - and that lab tests confirmed it contained Novichok.

The tests were carried out by the nearby Defence, Science and Technology Laboratory at Porton Down, Wiltshire. The UK has now invited experts from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to independently confirm the identity of the nerve agent. Further scientific tests will be carried out to try to establish whether it is from the same batch that contaminated Sergei and Yulia Skripal in March. Inquiries are also underway to establish where the bottle came from, and how it came to be in Mr Rowley’s home.

A police officer stands in front of screens put up in Rollestone Street . Credit: PA

A post mortem examination of Ms Sturgess is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, while an inquest into her death is expected to open and adjourn in Salisbury on Thursday. Mr Rowley, who regained consciousness earlier in the week, remains in a serious but stable condition in Salisbury District Hospital. Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu, head of UK Counter Terrorism Policing, called the discovery of the bottle a "significant and positive" development. “However, we cannot guarantee that there isn’t any more of the substance left, and cordons will remain in place for some considerable time," he added.

