Sterling slumps after Donald Trump dampens hopes of a post-Brexit trade deal

Sterling came under pressure on Friday following comments by Donald Trump that a post-Brexit trade deal between Britain and the US could be dead.

The outspoken US president, on an official visit to the UK, warned Theresa May that her Brexit plan could “kill” any UK-US trade deal because Britain would remain so closely aligned to the European Union.

His comments sparked a sterling sell off, with the pound shedding 0.6% against the dollar to trade at 1.31.

Versus the euro, sterling was down 0.2% at 1.12.

Connor Campbell, analyst at SpreadEx, said: “Trump claimed that Theresa May’s current Brexit plan ‘will probably kill’ any potential US trade deal, a comment that not only undermines the Prime Minister at the end of an already challenging week, but one that understandably sent sterling sharply lower.”