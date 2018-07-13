Suspect arrested over pensioner’s death after multiple stabbing

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering an 86-year-old woman who was stabbed at a terraced house. The 20-year-old suspect was detained in Stoke-on-Trent in the early hours of Friday and has been taken to hospital for medical treatment, West Midlands Police said.

The force said an 18-year-old man, who was found with multiple stab wounds at the murder scene in Small Heath, Birmingham, on Thursday, remains in a critical but stable condition. Officers were called to the property in Aubrey Road, where another victim suffered a minor injury, shortly after 11am. A police spokesman said the arrested man would be questioned once he is discharged from hospital.

A police van at a property in Aubrey Road, Small Heath, Birmingham, following the death of an 86-year-old woman Credit: Matthew Cooper/PA

Detective Inspector Harry Harrison said: ”Our investigation is moving swiftly and, although we have made an arrest, we are still keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened yesterday. “This is a horrendous crime, made all the more shocking due to the age of the victim, and we are determined to bring her killer to justice. “We have specialist officers with her family as they try to come to terms with the devastating events of yesterday.”

