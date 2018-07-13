The One Show heads for the Hebrides

The One Show will broadcast live from the Outer Hebrides next week in a two-part special of the weeknight programme.

Presenters Alex Jones and Matt Baker will host the BBC One show from the Isle of Harris on Thursday and the Isle of Lewis on Friday.

Looking at life in the Hebrides, on Harris they will be based at a new community centre and the pair will be in Stornoway on Lewis for the annual Heb Celt Festival.