Trump ‘polite and well-mannered’ at Blenheim Palace dinner

Donald Trump has been described as being polite and well-mannered at a high-profile dinner hosted by Theresa May and attended by major business leaders.

The lavish event – which took place at Blenheim Palace on Thursday night – was said to have been a relatively muted affair given the controversy surrounding the US president’s UK visit.

“Trump was polite and well-mannered,” a person with knowledge of the events told the Press Association.

They added that the speeches “were long” and “predictable”.

“It was all very cordial.”

“If you didn’t know who he was” you would think Mr Trump was “perfectly pleasant”, the source added.