Trump visit latest: Baby blimp takes to sky over London

9:44am Mr Trump has arrived at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. The president flew into the British Army’s official training centre on Marine One, preceded by two accompanying helicopters. Woody Johnson, the US ambassador to Britain, was onboard with Mr Trump. Also attending Sandhurst are several of the president’s aides, including John Kelly, John Bolton and Stephen Miller.

Marine One Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA

9:37am Mr Trump left Winfield House, the US Ambassador’s residence, shortly after 9am, doing a fist pump before boarding Marine One. He is expected to view a joint US-UK special forces military demonstration at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. A lone sign near a security checkpoint read: “Anyone can be president, but should they be?” 9:30am A huge baby blimp depicting US president Donald Trump is being flown over Parliament Square – as protests against the presidential visit continue. The six-metre high blow-up caricature depicting Mr Trump as a baby wearing a nappy and clutching a mobile phone was given the green light by the Greater London Authority to fly near Parliament. The group that crowd-sourced the inflatable said, while Mr Trump will not see the blimp in person as his visit does not take in the historic Palace of Westminster, they hoped it would come to the Twitter-loving president’s attention online.

Credit: PA Graphics