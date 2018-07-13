Trump’s bombshell interview effectively trashes Theresa May’s record as PM

Donald Trump’s explosive interview with The Sun could hardly have been designed to be more embarrassing for Theresa May. On the very day when she sought to rally Conservative troops behind her plans for EU withdrawal, the US President threw his considerable weight behind those who accuse her of betraying Brexit. And to make matters worse, he poured praise on the very man who is the biggest thorn in the Prime Minister’s side and who many expect eventually to challenge her for the job – former foreign secretary Boris Johnson.

A trade deal with the US is the jewel in the crown for supporters of Brexit, with improved access to massive American markets one of the most tangible possible benefits of leaving the EU. For Mr Trump to suggest that Mrs May has “killed” any possibility of a deal – and that she could have done better if she had taken his advice – amounts to a comprehensive trashing of her record as Prime Minister. When Mr Trump first took office last year, Downing Street was consumed by eagerness to ensure Mrs May was his first international visitor at the White House. The photographs showing them holding hands and Mrs May’s unexpected offer of a state visit to Britain showed the lengths she was willing to go to demonstrate the closeness of the trans-Atlantic “special relationship”. How badly that has now backfired on Number 10. The President’s deeply-embarrassing comments emerged moments after Mr Trump had been given a red-carpet welcome fit for a bosom friend at Blenheim Palace, and just as Mrs May made her speech declaring what a “joy” it was to stand side-by-side with the US.

US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania are welcomed by Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip May at Blenheim Palace Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA