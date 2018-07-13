UK Weather Forecast: Increasingly hot for many this weekend.

Any daytime showers and thunderstorms will die away to leave a dry night across England and Wales, with clearing skies. Meanwhile, cloud and patchy rain will spread into western parts of Northern Ireland and Scotland by morning.

Largely dry on Saturday with sunny spells for many. Very warm for most, locally hot in the southeast, where the odd shower is possible. Cloudier, windier with some rain in far northwest.

Sunday hot and sunny for England and Wales from Sunday, cloudier with rain across Northern Ireland and western Scotland. Becoming fresher from the west, with sunshine and showers early next week.