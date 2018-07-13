UK Weather Forecast: Rising temperatures but heavy and thundery showers for some.

Sunny spells and isolated showers to start Friday, but through the morning some heavy showers and thunderstorms will develop across England and Wales, although some places will stay dry with warm sunshine. Dry but cloudy Northern Ireland. Sunshine and showers Scotland.

Evening showers and thunderstorms will die away to leave a dry night across England and Wales. Northern Ireland and Scotland will see patchy rain spreading into western parts by morning.

Warm across England and Wales with sunny spells and isolated afternoon showers on Saturday in some central and eastern parts. Cloudier for Northern Ireland and Scotland, with light rain in the west.

Sunday hot and sunny for England and Wales, cloudier with rain across Northern Ireland and west Scotland. Becoming cooler from the west but increasingly showery early next week, with thunderstorms.