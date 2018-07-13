US news savages Trump over Brexit interview ahead of May talks

Donald Trump’s explosive interview with The Sun has been criticised by many US news websites and newspapers. Mr Trump spoke to The Sun in Brussels ahead of his arrival in London on Thursday, warning Theresa May over Brexit and immigration, and being supportive of ex-foreign secretary Boris Johnson. He is holding what are now likely to be tense talks with Mrs May at Chequers on Friday. The New York Times ran a website headline saying: “With May’s Government Teetering, Trump Gives It a Shove”.

The New York Times accused Donald Trump of giving Theresa May’s teetering administration a Brexit shove Credit: PA

It accused the US president of “publicly undercutting Prime Minister Theresa May”, adding: “Coming after his combative performance in Brussels with leaders of the 28 other Nato nations, the day amounted to a global disruption tour unlike anything undertaken by any other recent American president.”

The Washington Post was also critical Credit: PA

The Washington Post, which has often found itself being publicly attacked by the combative political leader, said it had “cast an immediate pall” over a visit in which he had been shown the red carpet treatment. It added: “It was the latest international incident to erupt during Trump’s brief sojourn abroad, which kicked off with incendiary comments that upended a Nato summit in Brussels and further strained relationships with longtime US allies.”

The New York Post channelled the Sex Pistols with its banner strap Credit: New York Post/PA