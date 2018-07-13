Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

What the papers say – July 14

The second day of US president Donald Trump’s visit to the UK is among the headlines in Saturday’s papers, along with protests against the visit.

The Times leads with Mr Trump “changing tack” and saying that he would like to secure a trade deal between the UK and the US, having previously called it into doubt.

The Daily Telegraph reports Mr Trump told the Prime Minister to be “brutal” and “tough” in her negotiations with the European Union over Brexit.

The Guardian reports Mr Trump’s press conference in which he disavowed comments he made to The Sun about Theresa May’s Brexit plans and the impact on a trade deal.

The Financial Times also runs with Mr Trump “switching tack” as he aims to “mend bridges”.

The reports that 100,000 people took to the streets of London to protest against the visit of Mr Trump.

The Independent also carries a picture from the protest, while reporting on Mr Trump’s “backtrack”.

The Daily Mirror says that Mr Trump has “sparked fury” after posing in former Prime Minister Winston Churchill’s armchair.

The Sun reports that Mr Trump was “forced to climb down” on comments made against Theresa May’s Brexit deal.

The Daily Mail writes that a “rent-a-Lefties” protested in London, and that Mr Trump saw the “best and worst of Britain”.

The Daily Express reports Mr Trump’s change of view on a post-Brexit deal with the UK, calling it a “jaw-dropping u-turn”.

And the Daily Star reports on TV and radio host Richard Bacon, who is ill in hospital.

