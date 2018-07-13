Woman enjoys second slice of lottery luck and hopes it ‘won’t be the last time’

A woman from Co Tyrone has won 25,000 euro on the Irish lottery, 12 years after winning a trip to New York City.

Kathleen Falconer, from Strabane, got her second slice of lottery luck having won the top prize on a Holiday Cash scratch card.

She previously won a holiday to New York as part of the National Lottery TV game show Winning Streak.

Ms Falconer bought her ticket in Mac’s Books & Newsagents on Upper Main Street in Buncrana, Co Donegal.