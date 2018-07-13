Women should ‘avoid using talcum powder between their legs’

Women should avoid using talcum powder on their genitals due to it posing an increased risk of ovarian cancer, a UK charity has warned after a pharmaceutical giant faced legal action in the United States. Johnson & Johnson has been ordered to pay $4.7 billion (£3.6 billion) to a group of 22 women who allege the company’s talcum powders caused their ovarian cancer. Target Ovarian Cancer said it was important to note that the increased risk was “very small”.

Rebecca Rennison, director of public affairs and services, said: “Various studies have shown a link between using talcum powder between the legs and ovarian cancer. “We would therefore generally advise against using talcum powder on this area of the body. “However it is important to note that the increased risk is very small. “For someone without a family history of ovarian cancer the lifetime risk of developing the disease is 2%. “Or, put another way, four women out of 200. For those that used talcum powder it could be five in 200.”

Johnson & Johnson have been ordered to pay billions in damages. Credit: PA