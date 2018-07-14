Brexit plan will give great freedom to negotiate US trade deal, says Fox

Britain will have a “great deal of freedom” to negotiate a trade deal with the United States under Theresa May’s Brexit plan, International Trade Secretary Liam Fox has said. Following the Prime Minister’s meeting with President Donald Trump at Chequers, Dr Fox said “very positive” discussions had been taking place with US officials on a future deal after Britain has left the EU. In his joint press conference with Mrs May on Friday, President Trump appeared to row back on an earlier newspaper interview in which he said the Government’s latest proposals would kill off the prospect of a deal with the US. Dr Fox said that ministers had been able to explain details of their plan – which would see Britain maintain a “common rule book” with the EU covering standards for trade in goods – during their meetings with the president and his officials.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

He said the plan would enable the UK to offer much greater access to US goods than the EU was prepared to allow. At the same time, he stressed that Britain would not admit US agricultural products that did not meet current standards. “We will have complete freedom in terms of market access of how much of those approved goods come into the United Kingdom, so if we want to reduce the tariff, for example, on American cars we would have the freedom to do so,” he told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme. “That is essentially what we would be able to offer in any trade agreement. We would be able to offer much freer market access than the European Union would. “The standards would be the same. That therefore removes the need for inspection at the border. But in terms of market access the United Kingdom would have a great deal of freedom.”

US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Theresa May shake hands at Chequers Credit: Stefan Rouseeau/PA