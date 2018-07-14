British teenager falls to his death in Magaluf

A British teenager has died after falling from a balcony in Majorca, becoming the third Briton to die from a fall in the same resort this year.

The victim has been named locally as 18-year-old Thomas Channon, from Rhoose, Barry, in Wales.

Mr Channon is understood to have fallen from a 65ft raised walkway at the Eden Roc apartment complex in Magaluf in the early hours of Thursday morning after becoming separated from his group on a night out.

It is believed he and friends had taken the trip to celebrate finishing their A-levels.

A spokesman for the Foreign Office said: “We are assisting the family of a British man who has died in Mallorca, and are in contact with the Spanish authorities.”