FA chief Dan Ashworth hopes England's World Cup 2018 performance will put team back on the map worldwide

Dan Ashworth has spoken on England's World Cup 2018 performance as the team slot into fourth place following a loss against Belgium.

Speaking to ITV News, the FA technical director said he hopes England's performance at this World Cup will put the team back on the map as a worldwide contender.

"Five and a half years ago when I started I was sick to death as a proud Englishman of the world telling us we didn't have any good coaches and we didn't have any good players," he said.

"I would hope that this tournament, and the success of our younger teams has helped put England as a country, our coaches and our players, back on the map worldwide."

Though England missed out on a semi-final win and, with a 2-0 loss against Belgium, will be placing fourth, Ashworth believes that fan support has built like never before.

"We wanted to inspire the fans and make them proud of us.

"Although I haven't been home for five weeks, the messages coming back from home is that we've had some unbelievable support."