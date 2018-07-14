Donald Trump plays golf in Scotland as thousands protest against UK visit

Donald Trump took to his Scottish golf course as thousands of people protested against the US president’s continuing visit to the UK. The US leader was heckled by a group of activists who branded him a “racist” as he teed off at his Turnberry golf resort in South Ayrshire with his son Eric where they are staying for two nights on the private leg of his trip.

At the same time, protesters marched through Edinburgh to demonstrate against Mr Trump, with police estimating 9,000 people had taken to the streets. It followed widespread protests on Friday with a large march in London and events staged in cities including Glasgow and Belfast in opposition to the president’s views and policies. At Turnberry, protesters who had gathered on the nearby beach climbed a hill to ensure the president could see them when he took to the golf course.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Mr Trump, the 45th president of the US, waved as they shouted: “No Trump, no KKK, no racist USA.” He was dressed in navy, with a windshielder jacket with the US presidential emblem on it. Mr Trump was also wearing a white baseball cap with USA on the front in navy letters, while one side bore the American flag and the other had the number 45 on it. In Edinburgh, crowds gathered outside the Scottish Parliament before setting off for the city’s meadows area for a Carnival of Resistance event, where the 20ft Trump baby balloon was flown. Police Scotland said there were no arrests during the protest events on Friday and Saturday.

A mass protest against the president is being held in Edinburgh Credit: Lesley Martin/PA

The president and his wife Melania arrived in Scotland on board Air Force One on Friday evening, before travelling by motorcade to the Trump Turnberry resort – one of two Scottish golf courses he owns. It comes after the president spent Friday meeting both Theresa May and the Queen on what is Mr Trump’s first visit to the UK as president. On Saturday, Mr Trump tweeted: “I have arrived in Scotland and will be at Trump Turnberry for two days of meetings, calls and hopefully, some golf – my primary form of exercise! “The weather is beautiful, and this place is incredible! Tomorrow I go to Helsinki for a Monday meeting with Vladimir Putin.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

A massive security operation is in place at Turnberry and Police Scotland are investigating after a paraglider flew over the area on Friday night with a sign claiming Mr Trump is “well below par”. The incident, which took place shortly after the president and first lady had arrived, is being treated as a “breach of the air exclusion zone”, the force said.

Police keep watch as Mr Trump plays golf at Turnberry Credit: Andrew Miligan/PA

In Edinburgh, Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard told the crowd: “Donald Trump is not welcome here. The horrific scenes at the Mexican border are just the latest example of his repudiation of decent human values. Caging children like animals is barbaric and we simply cannot roll out the red carpet for a US president who treats people that way. “These demonstrations are not simply just about the politics of Donald Trump, it is about his moral values as well.” While the protests took place Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon – who is not scheduled to meet the president – led a Pride march in Glasgow. She said she had been a “wee bit tickled” by reports Mr Trump “hates her” and has been “bitching” about her to Theresa May.

Nicola Sturgeon leading the Pride march in Glasgow Credit: David Cheskin/PA