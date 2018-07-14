‘Explosive devices’ thrown at homes of Gerry Adams and Sinn Fein figure

The homes of prominent Sinn Fein members Gerry Adams and Bobby Storey have been attacked with explosive devices, the party said. The republican party condemned the “reprehensible and cowardly” attacks in Belfast on Friday night – with former leader Mr Adams saying no-one was hurt. Gerry Kelly, Sinn Fein’s Policing and Justice spokesman, said two devices were thrown, one of which caused damage to a car.

Significant damage was visible to a car on Mr Adams’ driveway in the aftermath of the attack and a blast mark could be seen on the windscreen. A heavy security presence was outside the home of Mr Storey, with a number of police Land Rovers and armed officers standing guard. Mr Kelly, the north Belfast MLA, said: “These were reprehensible and cowardly attacks on the family homes of Gerry Adams and Bobby Storey. “Grandchildren were in the driveway of Adams’ home minutes before the attack. “I would appeal for calm. These attacks are the desperate acts of increasingly desperate and irrelevant groups.”

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said officers were “dealing with two incidents at two separate addresses in west Belfast”. Mr Adams led Sinn Fein from 1983 until February 2018, while Mr Storey has served as the party’s northern chairman.

