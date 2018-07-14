Family’s tribute to mother and young son killed in house fire

The family of a mother and her four-year-old son who died in a house fire have paid tribute to them as “shining lights”. Police have launched a murder investigation and are treating the blaze as arson. While the victims have not been formally identified police said they believe they are Gina Ingles, 34, and her son Milo Ingles. They both lived at the house in Eastbourne, East Sussex.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Officers were called to the scene on Tuesday shortly after 1am and the bodies were found in a first floor bedroom at noon on Wednesday, Sussex police said. Post-mortem examinations carried out on Friday showed the pair died of smoke inhalation, the force said. The family of Ms Ingles and Milo have been left “totally broken and distraught” by the deaths, a statement released through police said. In it relatives described the child as “a beautiful little boy so full of fun and smiles” and his mother as “a kind and free spirited person with a big heart”. They added: “Both Gina and Milo were our shining lights that brought love to us all. We are all trying to come to terms with this terrible loss and there is a huge hole in all of our lives.” Toby Jarrett, aged 26 – the woman’s partner who is not the father of the boy but who was also in the property at the time of the fire – has been taken to hospital with burns and remains in an induced coma.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.