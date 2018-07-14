Business minister Andrew Griffiths quits over ‘depraved’ texts to women

A government minister has quit after reportedly sending “depraved” text messages to two female constituents.

Andrew Griffiths resigned as Minister for Small Business on Friday night for “personal reasons”, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said.

In a statement to the Sunday Mirror, which said it would be publishing details of the texts, Mr Griffiths, a former chief of staff to Theresa May, apologised to his local Conservative Party and to his constituents in Burton.

“I am deeply ashamed at my behaviour which has caused untold distress to my wife and family, to whom I owe everything, and deep embarrassment to the Prime Minister and the government I am so proud to serve,” he said.