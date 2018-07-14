Italy tells boat with 450 migrants to head for Malta

Italy and Malta squabbled Friday over who was responsible for rescuing 450 migrants crowded aboard a fishing boat in the Mediterranean, as the vessel headed toward a tiny island off Sicily. Italian transport minister DaniloToninelli had tweeted that Malta was obliged under maritime law to rescue the migrants since they were in the Maltese search-and-rescue area earlier on Friday and also provide the fishing boat with safe harbour. But Malta retorted that when Rome’s maritime rescue coordination centre informed it about the vessel, the boat was already far closer to the tiny Sicilian island of Lampedusa than it was to Maltese shores.

The Maltese interior ministry also said that people aboard the vessel announced their intention to proceed to Lampedusa. Italian interior minister Matteo Salvini, leading the new populist’s government campaign to keep more migrants from reaching Italian shores, was adamant that the boat would not dock in any Italian port. “This boat cannot, must not arrive,” Salvini tweeted. “We already have given, you understand.”

Some of the 67 migrants rescued at sea disembark from the Italian Coast Guard ship Diciotti Credit: Igor Petyx/ANSA via AP